ADVERTISEMENT

Annamalai, Vasan congratulate Professor Padmanabhan for Vigyan Ratna award

Published - August 08, 2024 10:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai and Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Thursday congratulated G. Padmanabhan, noted biochemist and former Director, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), on being chosen for the Vigyan Ratna award.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre announced the first set of Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar (National Awards for Scientists) on Wednesday in which Professor Padmanabhan, who is currently the Chancellor of Central University of Tamil Nadu in Tiruvarar, has been chosen for the Vigyan Ratna award. The award will be given on August 23, the maiden National Space Day, to mark Chandrayaan 3’s moon landing.

In a social media post, Mr. Annamalai said Professor Padmanabhan’s pioneering research has profoundly enhanced our understanding of liver diseases, protein synthesis, and gene regulation. As a former Director of IISc, he played a pivotal role in advancing scientific innovation and education in India, he said.

Mr. Vasan, in a statement, said he was extremely happy about Professor Padmanabhan, a scientist from Tamil Nadu, being chosen for the inaugural edition of the National Awards for Scientists. He also congratulated the Centre for instituting National awards to honour scientists.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US