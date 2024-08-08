Annamalai, Vasan congratulate Professor Padmanabhan for Vigyan Ratna award

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai and Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Thursday congratulated G. Padmanabhan, noted biochemist and former Director, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), on being chosen for the Vigyan Ratna award.

The Centre announced the first set of Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar (National Awards for Scientists) on Wednesday in which Professor Padmanabhan, who is currently the Chancellor of Central University of Tamil Nadu in Tiruvarar, has been chosen for the Vigyan Ratna award. The award will be given on August 23, the maiden National Space Day, to mark Chandrayaan 3’s moon landing.

In a social media post, Mr. Annamalai said Professor Padmanabhan’s pioneering research has profoundly enhanced our understanding of liver diseases, protein synthesis, and gene regulation. As a former Director of IISc, he played a pivotal role in advancing scientific innovation and education in India, he said.

Mr. Vasan, in a statement, said he was extremely happy about Professor Padmanabhan, a scientist from Tamil Nadu, being chosen for the inaugural edition of the National Awards for Scientists. He also congratulated the Centre for instituting National awards to honour scientists.

