ADVERTISEMENT

Annamalai varsity guest lecturers seek remuneration for evaluation done in 2023

Updated - May 23, 2024 01:04 am IST

Published - May 23, 2024 01:03 am IST

Over 100 guest lecturers from 81 affiliated colleges in 4 districts affected, says teachers’ body

R Sujatha
R. Sujatha

Guest lecturers in affiliated colleges of Annamalai University are yet to receive remuneration for evaluating papers in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university has 81 colleges under its purview, including government, aided, autonomous and non-autonomous, in the four districts of Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Mayiladuthurai. It was brought under the Higher Education Department through an Act in 2013. In 2021, the Act was amended making it an affiliating university.

A guest lecturer from an arts and science college in Sirkazhi said he had not been paid remuneration for evaluation of end-semester papers. Evaluation begins a few days after the exams. “For exams held in December, the evaluation will be in January and the remuneration must be released in March,” he said. Though he had given the details of the number of papers he had evaluated his claim has not been settled, he said. Another guest lecturer said that when he presented the details of the number of papers he had corrected, the Controller of Examination’s office said his claim form could not be found. For some guest lecturers, the lowest dues were paid while the highest were kept pending. For some others, the latest bills were cleared but not the earlier claims.

An estimated 100 guest lecturers work in the affiliated colleges, said V. Thangaraj, president of the SET, NET qualified Tamil Nadu Guest Lecturers Association. “Guest lecturers don’t get paid salary for the month of May when the colleges are closed for vacation and depend on the remuneration from evaluation to run their family,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A university official said the process of paying remuneration was on. “We have paid it for 90% [of the guest lecturers]. In May, we disbursed more than Rs. 2 crore. One or two files may be pending. We will address the demands of the others in a day or two...”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US