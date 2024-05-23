Annamalai varsity guest lecturers seek remuneration for evaluation done in 2023

Guest lecturers in affiliated colleges of Annamalai University are yet to receive remuneration for evaluating papers in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university has 81 colleges under its purview, including government, aided, autonomous and non-autonomous, in the four districts of Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Mayiladuthurai. It was brought under the Higher Education Department through an Act in 2013. In 2021, the Act was amended making it an affiliating university.

A guest lecturer from an arts and science college in Sirkazhi said he had not been paid remuneration for evaluation of end-semester papers. Evaluation begins a few days after the exams. “For exams held in December, the evaluation will be in January and the remuneration must be released in March,” he said. Though he had given the details of the number of papers he had evaluated his claim has not been settled, he said. Another guest lecturer said that when he presented the details of the number of papers he had corrected, the Controller of Examination’s office said his claim form could not be found. For some guest lecturers, the lowest dues were paid while the highest were kept pending. For some others, the latest bills were cleared but not the earlier claims.

An estimated 100 guest lecturers work in the affiliated colleges, said V. Thangaraj, president of the SET, NET qualified Tamil Nadu Guest Lecturers Association. “Guest lecturers don’t get paid salary for the month of May when the colleges are closed for vacation and depend on the remuneration from evaluation to run their family,” he said.

A university official said the process of paying remuneration was on. “We have paid it for 90% [of the guest lecturers]. In May, we disbursed more than Rs. 2 crore. One or two files may be pending. We will address the demands of the others in a day or two...”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.