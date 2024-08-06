GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Annamalai urges Udhayanidhi to categorise students based on their age in Chief Minister’s Trophy 2024

Updated - August 06, 2024 02:41 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 02:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai. File

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 urged Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin to change the rules for conducting the Chief Minister’s Trophy 2024 by grouping students into three categories based on their age.

In a social media post, Mr. Annamalai said: “As per the National Sports Federation of India (NSFOI) rules, students should be categorised into three groups, based on age as 11 to 14, 14 to 17 and 17 to 19. But, in the Chief Minister’s Trophy 2024 rules, students aged between 12 and 19 have been categorised as a single group, against NSFOI rules. It would be irrational to make a 12-year-old compete against a 19-year-old.”

Such a contest without proper age categorisation not only denies equal opportunity but would cause a sense of distress among students and affect their future, said Mr. Annamalai, who also added that “it raises a question of whether Mr. Udhayanidhi has any understanding of his portfolio and objective of conducting such a contest.”

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.