Annamalai urges T.N. to withdraw order changing student-physical education teacher ratio in schools 

The T.N. BJP president alleged that the changing of the ratio from 1: 250-400 to 1:700 was the government’s way of recruiting fewer physical education teachers; he said this went against the State’s own education policy recommendations

Published - July 05, 2024 01:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photograph used for representational purposes only

File photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai has urged the ruling DMK government in the State to withdraw a government order it issued on July 2 that increased the number of students per physical education teacher, in schools.

In a social media post on X, on Friday, July 5, 2024, Mr. Annamalai said the State government’s order changed the existing arrangement of one physical education teacher for every 250 to 400 students in schools to one physical education teacher for every 700 students. This change was effected with an intention to reduce the number of new appointments to the post of physical education teachers in schools, he alleged.

He said the new State Education Policy released recently, recommended improving physical education and sporting skills of students in schools. “However, it is clear that neither the Chief Minister nor any Ministers read the recommendations of the report submitted by the committee formed by the DMK government. The committee seems to have been formed, therefore, just for political drama. . The taxpayers money has been wasted for two years just for the government to advertise itself,” alleged Mr. Annamalai.

It is the physical education teachers in schools, who protect students to an extent from the increasing menace of ganja and narcotic drugs, said Mr. Annamalai. He urged the State government to withdraw its order and to continue the ratio of one physical education teacher for 250 to 400 students as before.

