Annamalai urges T.N. govt to tap opportunities in textile sector following political unrest in Bangladesh

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Tuesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to utilise opportunities likely to arise in the textile sector in Tiruppur district following the political unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh.

In a statement, Mr. Annamalai said: “The textile exports from Bangladesh to American and European markets amount to over $3.8 billion. Due to the current political unrest in Bangladesh, Tiruppur district, which accounts for more than 50% of textile exports in India, is likely to get a lot of opportunities in the sector. The textile trade from Tiruppur will increase manifold by tapping this potential opportunity.”

Experts have pointed out at least 10% of the textile trade is likely to shift to Tiruppur, Mr. Annamalai also questioned the preparedness of the State government to tap such potential. He urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to utilise the forthcoming opportunities in the textile sector in Tiruppur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.