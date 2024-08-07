ADVERTISEMENT

Annamalai urges T.N. govt to tap opportunities in textile sector following political unrest in Bangladesh

Published - August 07, 2024 12:29 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Tuesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to utilise opportunities likely to arise in the textile sector in Tiruppur district following the political unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh.

In a statement, Mr. Annamalai said: “The textile exports from Bangladesh to American and European markets amount to over $3.8 billion. Due to the current political unrest in Bangladesh, Tiruppur district, which accounts for more than 50% of textile exports in India, is likely to get a lot of opportunities in the sector. The textile trade from Tiruppur will increase manifold by tapping this potential opportunity.”

Experts have pointed out at least 10% of the textile trade is likely to shift to Tiruppur, Mr. Annamalai also questioned the preparedness of the State government to tap such potential. He urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to utilise the forthcoming opportunities in the textile sector in Tiruppur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US