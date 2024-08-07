GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Annamalai urges T.N. govt to tap opportunities in textile sector following political unrest in Bangladesh

Published - August 07, 2024 12:29 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Tuesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to utilise opportunities likely to arise in the textile sector in Tiruppur district following the political unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh.

In a statement, Mr. Annamalai said: “The textile exports from Bangladesh to American and European markets amount to over $3.8 billion. Due to the current political unrest in Bangladesh, Tiruppur district, which accounts for more than 50% of textile exports in India, is likely to get a lot of opportunities in the sector. The textile trade from Tiruppur will increase manifold by tapping this potential opportunity.”

Experts have pointed out at least 10% of the textile trade is likely to shift to Tiruppur, Mr. Annamalai also questioned the preparedness of the State government to tap such potential. He urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to utilise the forthcoming opportunities in the textile sector in Tiruppur.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.