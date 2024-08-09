GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Annamalai urges T.N. govt to fulfil long-pending demands of TNSTC pensioners

Published - August 09, 2024 06:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Friday urged the State government to immediately release dearness allowance arrears and retirement benefits for pensioners of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC).

In a statement, Mr. Annamalai said “The State government had not released dearness allowance arrears for TNSTC pensioners for more than eight years, which affected nearly 93,000 pensioners. Those who served in TNSTC and retired in the last 18 months have not been provided retirement benefits. The pensioners had staged protests on several occasions to draw the attention of the State government. It has become a routine for the Tamil Nadu government to persuade TNSTC employees, whenever they go on strike, by giving false promises. However, it failed to fulfil their demands.”

“Instead of releasing pension benefits and dearness allowance arrears for TNSTC pensioners, the State government is allocating funds to conduct a car race,” he alleged and urged to fulfil the long-pending demands of the pensioners.

