ADVERTISEMENT

Annamalai urges T.N. government to rollback hike in fee for building approval

Published - August 05, 2024 07:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

K. Annamalai | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Monday expressed shock over the steep hike in fee for building approvals.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on social media platform X, he pointed out that the State government has more than doubled the fee for all categories.

Mr. Annamalai pointed out that since coming to power, the DMK government has increased property tax and registration fee.

The DMK government had promised that the process for approvals would be simplified, but has ended up increasing the fee. Is the DMK government intending to say that if higher fee is paid there won’t be any building inspection or will there be delay in approval if lower fee is paid? he questioned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The BJP leader urged the Tamil Nadu government to roll back the hike.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US