Annamalai urges T.N. government to rollback hike in fee for building approval

Published - August 05, 2024 07:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Annamalai

K. Annamalai | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Monday expressed shock over the steep hike in fee for building approvals.

In a post on social media platform X, he pointed out that the State government has more than doubled the fee for all categories.

Mr. Annamalai pointed out that since coming to power, the DMK government has increased property tax and registration fee.

The DMK government had promised that the process for approvals would be simplified, but has ended up increasing the fee. Is the DMK government intending to say that if higher fee is paid there won’t be any building inspection or will there be delay in approval if lower fee is paid? he questioned.

The BJP leader urged the Tamil Nadu government to roll back the hike.

