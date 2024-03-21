March 21, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Wednesday accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of not taking steps to provide a single certificate to 68 communities rather than issuing Denotified Communities (DNC) and Denotified Tribes (DNT) certificates.

In a statement, Mr. Annamalai said the State government, on March 8, 2019, issued an order to classify 68 communities as Denotified Communities for getting reservation under the State government, and Denotified Tribes for availing themselves of Union government benefits. This classification had faced several administrative bottlenecks.

Mr. Annamalai alleged that Mr. Stalin, in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly election, promised to do away with separate certificates by amending the order. However, he failed to implement his poll promise. “Instead of giving fake promises, Mr. Stalin should make arrangements to issue only Denotified Tribes certificates,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.