ADVERTISEMENT

Annamalai urges Stalin to issue single certificate to 68 communities

March 21, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

K. Annamalai

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Wednesday accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of not taking steps to provide a single certificate to 68 communities rather than issuing Denotified Communities (DNC) and Denotified Tribes (DNT) certificates.

In a statement, Mr. Annamalai said the State government, on March 8, 2019, issued an order to classify 68 communities as Denotified Communities for getting reservation under the State government, and Denotified Tribes for availing themselves of Union government benefits. This classification had faced several administrative bottlenecks.

Mr. Annamalai alleged that Mr. Stalin, in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly election, promised to do away with separate certificates by amending the order. However, he failed to implement his poll promise. “Instead of giving fake promises, Mr. Stalin should make arrangements to issue only Denotified Tribes certificates,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US