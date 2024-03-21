GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Annamalai urges Stalin to issue single certificate to 68 communities

March 21, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Annamalai

K. Annamalai

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Wednesday accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of not taking steps to provide a single certificate to 68 communities rather than issuing Denotified Communities (DNC) and Denotified Tribes (DNT) certificates.

In a statement, Mr. Annamalai said the State government, on March 8, 2019, issued an order to classify 68 communities as Denotified Communities for getting reservation under the State government, and Denotified Tribes for availing themselves of Union government benefits. This classification had faced several administrative bottlenecks.

Mr. Annamalai alleged that Mr. Stalin, in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly election, promised to do away with separate certificates by amending the order. However, he failed to implement his poll promise. “Instead of giving fake promises, Mr. Stalin should make arrangements to issue only Denotified Tribes certificates,” he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.