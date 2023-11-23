Annamalai University’s Innovation Council gets 3.5-star rating from Union Ministry of Education

November 23, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Annamalai University’s Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) has been awarded 3.5 stars rating by the Innovation Cell of the Union Ministry of Education for the year 2022-23, a significant improvement from 0.5 star rating the previous year.

According to an university official, “This is the first time the university has reached this score, making it the second-highest performing government university in Tamil Nadu. The University’s IIC was revamped in 2022 by the Vice-Chancellor R.M. Kathiresan. The IIC substantially increased its activities, including training teachers as innovation ambassadors to inculcate innovative research thinking and entrepreneurial skills among research scholars and students.”

The IIC is also extending its services to other institutions and schools in Chidambaram region with coordination of their respective Atal labs. This initiative aims to promote innovation and entrepreneurship across the region.

According to S. Arivudainambi, Director of Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Annamalai University, “The total score of 70.81 for the academic year 2022-23 is a significant jump from the score of 13.13 in 2021-22, showcasing the substantial growth and development in our commitment to innovation.”

The IIC organised various activities aimed at fostering innovation, creativity and collaborative problem-solving among students and faculty. These activities served as platforms for ideation, skill development, and networking, he said.

As many as 36 innovative ideas were submitted as part of the IIC. The IIC played a pivotal role in nurturing these ideas. In addition, the council actively supported the development of business models and the initiation of StartUp endeavours based on these ideas, Mr. Arivudainambi added.

