Annamalai University to start functioning from May 18

CUDDALORE

16 May 2020 16:17 IST

All departments and offices to function with 50% of the workforce on any given day

Annamalai University will resume functioning from Monday (May 18), with 50% staff, following strict physical distancing guidelines.

University registrar (in-charge) N. Krishnamohan said that as per the directions of the Vice-Chancellor, all university departments and offices would function with 50 % of the workforce on any given day.

Advertising

Advertising

The university would follow a six-day working week with the present office timings.

“From May 18, the first batch will work for two days a week (Monday and Tuesday) followed by the second batch for the next two days (Wednesday and Thursday). The first batch of employees will report for work for the next two days (Friday and Saturday).

An alternate working system will be followed from the subsequent week. However, staff on off-duty shall report to office if called for at any point of time,” he said.

All the Deans of Faculties/ Heads of Departments/ Controller of Examinations/ Joint Controller of Examinations/ Deputy Controller of Examinations/ Director of DDE/ Directors of various Centres/ Director of IQAC/ Co-ordinators/ Deputy Co-ordinators/Finance Officer/ Deputy Finance Officer/ Joint Registrar /Deputy Registrars/ Assistant Registrars/ Section officers will attend duty on all working days.

All officers/staff members shall always be available for official work and accessible through any electronic mode of communication.

The university has also directed Heads of Departments to make the allocation of the two batches (both teaching and non-teaching) and send the schedule to the Director, Annamalai Innovation Centre.