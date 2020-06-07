Tamil Nadu

Annamalai University to conduct viva voce through video conferencing on Tuesday

The university will be conducting at least 12 Ph.D examinations in June

Annamalai University will be conducting viva voce for Ph.D scholars through video conferencing.

The first viva voce will be conducted for S. Krishna Kumar, research scholar of the Department of Library and Information Science, on Tuesday.

According to an official, the university has suspended classes following a directive from the State government due to the lockdown.

“The online examination has been planned as per the directives of the University Grants Commission and the Department of Higher Education of Tamil Nadu. The administration decided to conduct viva voce through video conferencing to ease the difficulties faced by the students owing to the lockdown restrictions,” he said.

The university will be conducting at least 12 Ph.D examinations in June. All necessary arrangements have been made ready for the video conferencing in the smart classroom in the Department of Education.

The Indian examiner who evaluated the thesis will be compulsorily present for the examination to assess the candidate.

The Head of the Department/Research Supervisor/Research Advisory Committee members and other participants present will also ask any clarifications from the candidate.

