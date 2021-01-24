Annamalai University students continue protest

CUDDALORE

24 January 2021 16:31 IST

The RMIHS Students Council said that they would not call off their protest until the administration agreed to their demands including collection of reduced fees.

Students of Rajah Muthiah Institute of Health Sciences (RMIHS) at Annamalai University continued with their indefinite protest for the 45th day on Sunday as talks with the administration yielded no positive result.

Earlier, Chidambaram AIADMK MLA K.A. Pandiyan and Annamalai University Vice-Chancellor Prof V. Murugesan held talks with the agitating students.

Sources said that Mr. Pandiyan urged the students to call off their agitation and that he would arrange for a meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on January 27 to look into their demands. But the students refused to end the protest.

Meanwhile, women students of Annamalai University have lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women alleging that the university administration had denied them access to basic amenities in the hostels.