Annamalai University releases rank list for B.Sc. agriculture and horticulture courses

Counselling schedule will be published in the university website www.annamalaiuniversity.ac.in.
Special Correspondent CUDDALORE 10 February 2022 12:46 IST
Updated: 10 February 2022 12:46 IST

Online counselling will be announced soon

Annamalai University has released the rank list for B.Sc. Agriculture, B.Sc. Agriculture (self-financing), and B.Sc. Horticulture admissions. The university had invited online applications to the courses from June 24 to July 23

Vice-Chancellor R.M. Kathiresan on Thursday released the list.

According to an official, 12,741 applications were received for B.Sc. Agriculture, 2,831 for B.Sc. Agriculture (self-financing), and 2,516 for B.Sc. Horticulture. Among the applications, 462 were rejected for B.Sc. Agriculture, 82 for B.Sc. Agriculture (self-financing) and 62 for B.Sc. Horticulture.

The online counselling for all courses will be announced soon and the counselling schedule will be published in the university website www.annamalaiuniversity.ac.in

No separate individual call letter will be sent to the candidates. Admission will be based only on the basis of merit by following the rules of reservation of the Government of Tamil Nadu.

The merit list will be drawn based on the marks obtained by the candidates in relevant subjects in HSC or equivalent examinations.

