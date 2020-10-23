Annamalai University releases rank list for agriculture courses

Online counselling will be held from October 27 to 30

Annamalai University has released the rank list for B.Sc Agriculture, B.Sc Agriculture (Self-financing), and B.Sc Horticulture admissions. The university had invited online applications for admission to the courses from July 20 to August 18.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. V. Murugesan on Wednesday night released the rank list for B.Sc Agriculture, B.Sc Horticulture in the presence of Registrar R. Gnanadevan, Controller of Examinations and various heads of departments.

Total applicants

A total of 8,654 applications were received for B.Sc Agriculture, 2,815 for B.Sc Agriculture (Self-financing) and 1,669 for B.Sc Horticulture courses.

Among the received applications, 308 were rejected for B.Sc Agriculture, 88 for B.Sc Agriculture (Self-financing) and 41 for B.Sc Horticulture.

The online counselling for all courses will be held from October 27 to 30 and the counselling schedule will be published in the university website www.annamalai university.ac.in

No separate individual call letter will be sent to the candidates.

Admission will be based only on the basis of merit by following the rules of reservation of the Government of Tamil Nadu.

The merit list will be drawn based on the marks obtained by the candidates in relevant subjects in HSC or equivalent examinations.