Annamalai University orders indefinite closure of govt. medical and dental colleges

Move follows protests by students seeking reduction in fees

Annamalai University on Monday announced the suspension of classes for undergraduate students, except freshers, and the indefinite closure of government medical and dental colleges (erstwhile Rajah Muthiah Institute of Health Sciences) in Chidambaram, until further orders.

All undergraduate students, except the MBBS and BDS freshers (2021-22) batch, were asked to vacate their respective hostels by 4 p.m.

The move came following protests by students seeking a reduction in the fees. The students have appealed to the government to bring the fees on a par with those of government institutions immediately.

In a circular, the University Registrar (in charge) K. Seetharaman said that in view of the adverse and unfavourable circumstances on the premises of the Government Medical College, Cuddalore district, the medical and dental colleges were closed indefinitely.

“The classes for MBBS and BDS freshers will be conducted as usual, and they will be permitted to stay in the hostel. Postings for the CRRIs of medical and dental colleges will continue, and they will also be permitted to stay in the hostel. The attendance of CRRIs will be mandatory’,” he said.

All other students were instructed to vacate the hostels immediately, he said, adding that unauthorised stay in the hostels and gatherings beyond 4 p.m. will be viewed seriously.