Annamalai University inks pact with National Agro Foundation for rural development

The MoU aims to increase the annual income of the rural community, especially small and marginal farmers and women, a press release said

November 17, 2022 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
R.M. Kathiresan (first from right) Vice-Chancellor of Annamalai University exchanging the MoU document with M.R.Ramasubramaniyan, Executive Director of National Agro Foundation at Chidambaram on Wednesday

R.M. Kathiresan (first from right) Vice-Chancellor of Annamalai University exchanging the MoU document with M.R.Ramasubramaniyan, Executive Director of National Agro Foundation at Chidambaram on Wednesday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Annamalai University has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Agro Foundation (NAF) for collaborative initiatives in regenerative agriculture, integrated farming, agribusiness development and comprehensive rural development.

According to a press release, R.M. Kathiresan, Vice Chancellor of Annamalai University, and M.R. Ramasubramaniyan, Executive Director of NAF, signed the MoU on Wednesday. The MoU will strive to increase the annual income of the rural community especially small and marginal farmers, rural women, and youth through multi-pronged interventions with a special focus on agriculture development.

The MoU would also pave the way for joint seminars, training and capacity-building of farmers, adaptive research, field studies and student projects.

