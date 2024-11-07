 />
Annamalai University inks MoU with Echo Asia Impact Center

Published - November 07, 2024 12:45 am IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Annamalai University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Echo Asia Impact Center Regional Resources, Thailand, for collaborative initiatives in agriculture and allied sciences on Tuesday.

According to a press release, University Vice-Chancellor R.M. Kathiresan and Asia Regional Director of Echo Asia Impact Center Patrick Trail signed the MoU.

The memorandum will foster research, development and educational activities between the two institutions.

The key components of the agreement include collaborative research, exchange of staff and students, skill development of students, documentation of traditional and modern agricultural practices, practical applications for the improvement of students, farmers and the vulnerable sections of coastal districts.

