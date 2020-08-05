Annamalai University begins admissions for distance education programmes

The Directorate of Distance Education of Annamalai University on Wednesday launched the distribution of prospectus and applications for admission to various programmes for the academic year 2020-21. Vice-Chancellor Prof. V. Murugesan commenced the distribution.
The Vice-Chancellor said that 242 programmes were being offered through distance education with three new programmes for this academic year through 73 study centres of the Directorate. The new courses are: P.G. Diploma in Women Studies (History Wing), P.G. Diploma in Digital Marketing (Commerce Wing) and Certificate in Entrepreneurship Innovation and Career Hub (Commerce Wing).
Students can download application forms from the university website www.audde.in
They can contact the Directorate’s help desk on 04144 238043 to 04144 - 238047 and 04144 - 238610 or mail to auddegrievance@gmail.com
From this academic year, no cash transactions will be allowed and payment of fees will be accepted only through online mode, Mr. Murugesan said.
Registrar (in-charge) R. Gnanadevan and Director of Distance Education A. Rajasekaran were present.
