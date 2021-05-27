Tamil NaduCUDDALORE 27 May 2021 12:43 IST
Annamalai University alumni donate oxygen concentrators to Rajah Muthiah Medical College
The Annamalai University Alumni Association of United States of America (AUAA-USA) has donated three oxygen concentrators along with oxygen flow meters to the Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH) in Chidambaram.
The equipment was handed over by Shahjahan of AUAA-USA to the Vice-Chancellor of Annamalai University Prof V. Murugesan.
The Alumni association said it spent ₹4 lakh to source the equipment
University Registrar R. Gnanadevan and Dean of RMMCH Dr. Mishra were present.
