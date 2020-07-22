Annamalai University admissions to be held online this year

For the first time, the entire process of admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes in Annamalai University in Chidambaram will be conducted online, due to the COVID-19 situation.

A notification to this effect has already been issued by Annamalai University.

University Registrar (in-charge) Dr. N. Krishnamohan said that though parts of the admission procedure had gone online over the last three years, this year the physical presence of the student would not be required at any stage except during admission in the Departments.

Students can apply to UG, PG, diploma, certificate programmes and skill development programmes online at www.annamalaiuniversity.ac.in Candidates should upload all testimonials while applying online. Verification of documents will also be done online, based on merit, and eligible students will be directly informed through SMS, he said. Payment of fees should also be done through e-payment -- debit card, credit card or internet banking.

Students can apply online till August 17 and their physical presence will be required only to confirm the identity of the candidates during admission.

Annamalai University also clarified that the admissions for engineering programmes of the university will be made through Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) while admission for MBBS and BDS courses will be made through the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University.

The university will conduct counselling for admissions to B.Sc. Agriculture, B.Sc. Horticulture, B.Pharm, D. Pharm and other paramedical courses.