Annamalai University admissions to be held online this year

For the first time, the entire process of admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes in Annamalai University in Chidambaram will be conducted online, due to the COVID-19 situation.
A notification to this effect has already been issued by Annamalai University.
University Registrar (in-charge) Dr. N. Krishnamohan said that though parts of the admission procedure had gone online over the last three years, this year the physical presence of the student would not be required at any stage except during admission in the Departments.
Students can apply to UG, PG, diploma, certificate programmes and skill development programmes online at www.annamalaiuniversity.ac.in Candidates should upload all testimonials while applying online. Verification of documents will also be done online, based on merit, and eligible students will be directly informed through SMS, he said. Payment of fees should also be done through e-payment -- debit card, credit card or internet banking.
Students can apply online till August 17 and their physical presence will be required only to confirm the identity of the candidates during admission.
Annamalai University also clarified that the admissions for engineering programmes of the university will be made through Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) while admission for MBBS and BDS courses will be made through the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University.
The university will conduct counselling for admissions to B.Sc. Agriculture, B.Sc. Horticulture, B.Pharm, D. Pharm and other paramedical courses.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath