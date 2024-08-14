ADVERTISEMENT

Annamalai to participate in Karunanidhi’s birth centenary commemorative coin release event

Published - August 14, 2024 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

K. Annamalai

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Wednesday said he would participate in an event on August 18 in which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to release a commemorative coin to mark the birth centenary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in Chennai.

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Annamalai said: “We see the event as going beyond politics. It is a recognition for Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin invited me over the phone. Union Minister L. Murugan and I will participate in the function on Sunday.” He also said the women’s wing of the BJP would take out rally demanding justice in the case of a post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, in Kolkata, who was raped and killed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US