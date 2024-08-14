GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Annamalai to participate in Karunanidhi’s birth centenary commemorative coin release event

Published - August 14, 2024 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Annamalai

K. Annamalai

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Wednesday said he would participate in an event on August 18 in which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to release a commemorative coin to mark the birth centenary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in Chennai.

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Annamalai said: “We see the event as going beyond politics. It is a recognition for Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin invited me over the phone. Union Minister L. Murugan and I will participate in the function on Sunday.” He also said the women’s wing of the BJP would take out rally demanding justice in the case of a post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, in Kolkata, who was raped and killed.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform.