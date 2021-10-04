Annamalai to lead BJP’s protest in Chennai

Chennai

04 October 2021 01:26 IST

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai will lead the party’s protest in front of Kalikambal temple in Chennai on October 7, urging the State government to allow temples to be opened all days.

Former Union Minister of State Pon. Radhakrishnan and MLA C. Saraswathi would lead the protest in Tiruvannamalai. Other leaders will hold similar protests in different places. Party minority wing leaders wing will spearhead the protest before churches and mosques, a BJP statement said on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising