Annamalai takes a dig at HR & CE Minister

BJP leader questions rationale behind closing temples on weekends

State BJP president K. Annamalai on Tuesday asked why the government had a department for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and a Minister for it, if it did not have the expertise to ensure the “safe functioning of temples” during COVID-19.

Announcing a list of 12 temples across the State where the BJP would hold protests on October 7 against the government for not reopening temples on Fridays, Saturday and Sundays, Mr. Annamalai said if the Minister for HR & CE didn’t know how to run the temples, he could take the advice of the Minister responsible for Tasmac “who was successfully running the show”.

“It is the Chief Minister’s prerogative to go to places of worship of other religions and not visit temples, but it is deplorable that he is denying Tamils the right to worship at temples. Worshipping gods is part of Tamil people’s lives. Let people decide whether preventing them from visiting temples is justified or whether it is a conspiracy,” he said.

He again questioned the government on the rationale behind closing temples on weekends when schools, colleges, cinemas, beaches, and public transport were being allowed to function.