Annamalai submits memorandum on alleged corruption by DMK to Governor

July 26, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai met Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum with documents supporting the party’s allegations of corruption against DMK leaders.

The documents were presented as part of what the BJP called the second batch or “part two” of the “DMK Files”. The first part containing allegations of corruption was released by Mr. Annamalai in April.

He also presented to the Governor a copy of the “White Paper” prepared by the party, reportedly detailing the problems caused and faced by Tasmac and the way forward for the State to gradually close down the number of liquor shops and reduce its dependence on revenue from Tasmac.

While Mr. Annamalai did not meet the media after submitting the memorandum, party vice-president Karu Nagarajan told the media that the documents submitted to the Governor in a trunk box contained evidence of corruption committed by nine DMK Ministers and the details of their benamis.

Stating that he wanted to provide the details of three specific accusations, Mr. Nagarajan alleged that there was a huge corruption, running to several hundred crores, in the Transport Department under the present government in contracts given to fraudulent companies for pasting reflective stickers on heavy vehicles.

He further alleged that the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation had failed to act against a few fraudulent companies, which were misusing the name of a pesticides manufacturing company to supply chemicals to the government. He said this had caused a huge loss to the exchequer.

The third accusation involved the alleged transfer of ownership of a government-owned company to a private player when the DMK was in power between 2006 and 11, causing a loss of ₹3,000 crore to the exchequer.

Mr. Annamalai released a video presentation on social media, detailing these three allegations. Mr. Nagarajan said the State president would address the media and detail these allegations after his State-wide yatra started at Rameswaram on July 28.