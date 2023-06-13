Annamalai stands by his remarks, says won’t compromise on principles

June 13, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

As tension mounted in the AIADMK-BJP alliance, BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai said on Tuesday that corruption was the most important problem in the State and he did not want to compromise on his principles and dreams for the State’s future for short-term gains.

He was responding to the AIADMK adopting a resolution, condemning him for his remarks about late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s ‘conviction’ in a corruption case. The resolution followed an acrimonious criticism of Mr. Annamalai by a few AIADMK leaders.

In a statement, titled ‘This is my politics’, Mr. Annamalai said he had only spoken about whatever happened in the State’s political history and added that if anyone proved that his remarks were untrue, he would have no hesitation in accepting it. “At the same time, just because we are in an alliance, it is inappropriate to expect that we should say whatever the alliance partner likes,” he said, adding that he understood the “coalition dharma” and no one needed to explain to him about the way to treat coalition parties and leaders.

Alleging that former AIADMK Ministers had criticised him in a demeaning way without understanding his remarks properly, Mr. Annamalai said he did not want to make a similar criticism (against them).

He alleged that (the politicians in Tamil Nadu) had so far ruled the State only with the objective of exploiting the people and benefiting themselves by assuring them of freebies and by distributing cash during elections.

Claiming that he entered politics after being attracted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment towards the welfare of the poor, Mr. Annamalai said he wanted to do “honest politics”. He said he was here to do politics as per his conscience, with the development of Tamil Nadu, its people and the youth over the next two to three decades in mind.

Referring to the searches by the Enforcement Directorate in the chamber of Minister V. Senthilbalaji at the Secretariat on Tuesday, he said this was not the first time Central agencies conducted such searches. He was referring to an income tax search at the then Chief Secretary’s office during the previous AIADMK government.

Noting that the “good governance” of Mr. Modi had given the people of Tamil Nadu hope, he said their hopes would not go in vain. “A corruption-free government, committed to people’s welfare, will be formed in Tamil Nadu. Our journey will continue towards that,” he said.