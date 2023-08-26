Annamalai should talk about what the BJP has achieved in 10 years instead of attacking other parties: Congress youth leader Krishna Allavaru

August 26, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Indian Youth Congress Tamil Nadu in-charge, Krishna Allavaru, on Friday, August 25, 2023, said BJP state president K Annamalai must highlight what the BJP government at the Centre has done in the past decade, [instead of attacking others].

“In Tamil Nadu, Annamalai is going on a yatra...for what? To tell people that petrol and gas prices have increased...that BJP has failed to create 2 crore jobs every year and has destroyed the jobs that existed? He should tell these things to the people,” he remarked, in sarcasm.

Interacting with journalists in Chennai, he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not creating enough jobs and held him responsible for the inflation, and for the failure to protect the youth of the country like in Manipur, and in the case of the wrestlers’ protests.

Mr. Allavaru also rejected the criticism that Congress was responsible for implementation of NEET. “What was Rahul Gandhi’s message during the Bharat Jodo Yatra? He said India should be united and strong. BJP should talk about what they have done in 10 years. Instead of that, he (Annamalai) is talking about others (previous governments). Let us compare the report cards of former Congress Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi – let people decide,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Allavaru had chaired an executive meeting of the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress. The meeting adopted 16 resolutions. These included a resolution to contribute to the victory of the I.N.D.I.A bloc in the five upcoming State elections and in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu and to improve the participation of women in Congress.

