HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Annamalai should talk about what the BJP has achieved in 10 years instead of attacking other parties: Congress youth leader Krishna Allavaru

Mr. Allavaru, while interacting with mediapersons in Chennai on Friday, August 25, accused PM Modi of not creating enough jobs for young people and not curbing inflation

August 26, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Youth Congress Tamil Nadu in-charge, Krishna Allavaru

Indian Youth Congress Tamil Nadu in-charge, Krishna Allavaru | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Indian Youth Congress Tamil Nadu in-charge, Krishna Allavaru, on Friday, August 25, 2023, said BJP state president K Annamalai must highlight what the BJP government at the Centre has done in the past decade, [instead of attacking others].

“In Tamil Nadu, Annamalai is going on a yatra...for what? To tell people that petrol and gas prices have increased...that BJP has failed to create 2 crore jobs every year and has destroyed the jobs that existed? He should tell these things to the people,” he remarked, in sarcasm.

Interacting with journalists in Chennai, he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not creating enough jobs and held him responsible for the inflation, and for the failure to protect the youth of the country like in Manipur, and in the case of the wrestlers’ protests.

Mr. Allavaru also rejected the criticism that Congress was responsible for implementation of NEET. “What was Rahul Gandhi’s message during the Bharat Jodo Yatra? He said India should be united and strong. BJP should talk about what they have done in 10 years. Instead of that, he (Annamalai) is talking about others (previous governments). Let us compare the report cards of former Congress Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi – let people decide,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Allavaru had chaired an executive meeting of the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress. The meeting adopted 16 resolutions. These included a resolution to contribute to the victory of the I.N.D.I.A bloc in the five upcoming State elections and in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu and to improve the participation of women in Congress.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.