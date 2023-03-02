ADVERTISEMENT

Annamalai seeks Jaishankar’s help in bringing back body of Tamil Nadu youth shot by cops in Australia

March 02, 2023 02:15 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - CHENNAI

Annamalai said the reason behind the man’s death remained uncertain

The Hindu Bureau

K. Annamalai, president, Tamil Nadu, Bharatiya Jantha Party. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Bharatiya Janata Party Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Wednesday sought Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar’s help in bringing back the body of the person from Tamil Nadu, who was reportedly shot dead by the police in Australia.

The New South Wales police issued a statement on Tuesday that an Indian national, Mohammed Rahmatullah Syed Ahmed, 32, and hailing from Tamil Nadu, was shot dead at a police station in suburban Sydney after he allegedly threatened the officers with a knife.

Mr. Annamalai said while the reason behind his death remained uncertain, bringing his body back would be of great support to the grieving family. He requested Mr. Jaishankar to instruct the Indian diplomats in Australia to facilitate bringing back the body of the deceased so that his family could pay their last respects.

