Annamalai says door open for all parties who accept Modi’s leadership

February 05, 2024 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Monday said the party’s door was open for all political parties to form alliances, provided they accepted Prime Minister Narendra’s Modi leadership.

Addressing the media after the inauguration of the party’s election office at Aminjikarai, he said he did not see the moment to be right for any discussion with the AIADMK, which announced its exit from the National Democratic Alliance last year. He said leaders like Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan were in regular contact with him and the party. He added that Mr. Vasan may be in touch with leaders of other parties as well as he believed in maintaining a cordial relationship with all. Mr. Annamalai said decision on alliances would, however, be taken at a later stage by the BJP’s national leadership.

Highlighting that every person in the party had been given a responsibility, Mr. Annamalai said his responsibility at the moment was to strengthen the party by travelling through every constituency as part of his En Mann, En Makkal roadshow. Contending that the people of Tamil Nadu were ready to bring in a change, he felt the results in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Tamil Nadu would be in favour of the BJP “to the surprise of many”.

Earlier, the party election office was inaugurated in the presence of the BJP’s election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Arvind Menon, and the party’s national co-in-charge for Tamil Nadu P. Sudhakar Reddy.