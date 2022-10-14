Annamalai rejects claims of Hindi imposition, takes a dig at DMK’s alliance with Cong.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit president K. Annamalai on Thursday rejected contentions that a Committee led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah was “imposing Hindi” on non-Hindi speaking States and took a dig at the ruling DMK for being in alliance with the Congress, which attempted to impose Hindi on multiple occasions in the past.

Speaking to reporters after arriving at the Chennai airport from the U.S., where he was on a tour, Mr. Annamalai contended that the Committee had made a separate set of recommendations for three categories of States.

While the recommendations cited were for ‘Category A’ States, which widely spoke Hindi, Tamil Nadu was in ‘Category C’, he said.

Seeking to reject the charges of the DMK, whose youth and student wings have announced a protest on October 15 in Tamil Nadu against attempts to impose Hindi in certain educational institutions and in competitive exams, Mr. Annamalai said the Tamil Nadu BJP would oppose [any such move] if that was really the case.

The BJP-led Union government’s National Education Policy favoured a three-language policy in which any regional language could be taught to students, he said. The former police officer said he had pursued a programme in one of the Indian Institutes of Management as well as cleared the civil services exam “without knowing a word in Hindi”.

‘No plan on PM’s visit’

To a query, he said though Prime Minister Narendra Modi desired to attend the Guru Poojais of all leaders in Tamil Nadu, there is no information that he is coming for the event [Thevar Guru Pooja] on October 30. “There is no such plan.” As for the Tamil Nadu BJP, we wish the Prime Minister to attend the Guru Poojais of all leaders in Tamil Nadu. We will make this request to the Prime Minister,” he added.

According to Mr Annamalai, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who had said there was no BJP in the State five years ago, has now said the BJP was the primary political rival in the State.

Referring to Mr. Stalin’s statement in the recent DMK general council meeting that he spent sleepless nights over the actions of some Ministers, Mr. Annamalai took a dig at the DMK. “I request the DMK friends to allow the Chief Minister of the State, which has over 8.5 crore people, a good night’s sleep. Because, when the BJP grows further in the State, his sleep will be disturbed even more.”