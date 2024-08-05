Annamalai, fishermen delegation meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar

BJP State president K Annamalai along with senior leaders and a delegation representing the Tamil Fishermen community met Union External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Monday.

The Secretaries of the External Affairs Ministry and Fisheries Ministry were present, Annamalai said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The representatives from the Mechanised Fishing Boats Association requested the External Affairs Ministry’s kind intervention on the non-recurrence of events similar to the recent incident on the High seas that led to the death of one fisherman, and one fisherman continues to be missing, he added.

Jaishankar took note of the concerns and highlighted the proactive role of the Indian government in protecting the safety of our Indian Fishermen from Tamil Nadu, Mr Annamalai said.

EAM & Secretary in the External Affairs Ministry assured us that Union Government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the early release of the fishermen apprehended, he added.

The recent incidents will be highlighted in the upcoming Joint Working Group (JWG), and a solution is expected to be arrived, Mr Annamalai said.

Representatives of the Fishing Community requested that a joint meeting between the representatives of the Fishing Community of the two countries be facilitated. EAM assured that the same would be considered, he added.