Annamalai faults DMK regime. for poor show by govt. school students in NEET

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Friday blamed the State government for fewer students qualifying in the NEET this year and asked why the e-box coaching method that was imparted to government school students in the past had been discontinued.

“The [past] success of government school students in NEET is twitching the eyes of the DMK Ministers. They were unable to digest the success of government school students in NEET last year and are playing politics with the future of students,” he said.

While it was the government’s duty to ensure that students were able to face any challenge, the DMK regime was acting in the opposite manner by weakening the students abilities, he said.

“Many government school students have passed NEET due to their own efforts seeing the lack of support from the DMK government,” he said.