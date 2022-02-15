Annamalai facing failure on all issues, says Alagiri

‘BJP will bite the dust in local bodies polls’

Any issue that Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai takes up ends only in failure and the BJP will end up biting the dust in the upcoming urban local bodies elections in the State, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. S. Alagiri said.

Mr. Alagiri said the Tamil Nadu CB-CID had immediately started investigation into the suicide of a Class XII girl in Thanjavur and when the Court ordered the transfer of the case to the CBI, the Tamil Nadu Government was cooperating. “However, Mr. Annamalai is projecting the Supreme Court’s refusal to interfere in the transfer of the case as a big victory for the BJP. As far as the Tamil Nadu Government is concerned, the truth must come out irrespective of whether the CB-CID or the CBI investigates the case. What is there for the BJP to celebrate?” he asked.

On the issue of hurling of petrol bombs on the BJP State unit’s headquarters here, Mr. Alagiri said even after the police had arrested the accused, the BJP was alleging a conspiracy. “Everyday Mr. Annamalai and others in the BJP are coming up with an imaginary story about this. The BJP thinks they can reap political benefits in the urban local bodies polls using this. But, the BJP and the AIADMK, which faced losses in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, will also face a drubbing in the local bodies polls,” he said.

He also accused the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of politicking in the Thanjavur case by trying to lay siege to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s house when the case was being transferred to the CBI.

Mr. Annamalai’s statement that Narendra Modi-led government would rule at the Centre for another 80 years was a merely a wild imagination, Mr. Alagiri said, adding that people were suffering in just eight years of the BJP rule.