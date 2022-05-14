Annamalai demands judicial probe into R.A. Puram eviction

‘People should have been moved out in a phased manner’

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Saturday said the State government should appoint a one-man judicial committee to probe into the demolition and eviction drive at Govindasamy Nagar in Raja Annamalai Puram.

Speaking to reporters, he said the people in the area should have been moved out in a phased manner but the State government had shown ‘extraordinary speed’ and its actions were ‘100% wrong’. “If they wanted to move people, a peace committee should have been formed and [eviction should have been] done slowly. They should have created livelihood opportunities for people. To send people living here 30 km away from this place, is injustice,” he said.

Mr. Annamalai said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who keeps talking about Dravidian model, should visit people living in the neighbourhood. He further said they would take the people to meet the Governor of Tamil Nadu to find a solution as people feel that the Chief Minister had been unfair in this issue.