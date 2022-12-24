ADVERTISEMENT

Annamalai criticises non-inclusion of sugarcane in Pongal gift

December 24, 2022 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Friday condemned the State government for not including sugarcane in the Pongal hamper it has announced.

The State government on Thursday announced a Pongal gift of ₹1,000 and one kg each of raw rice and sugar for all ration card-holders who are eligible for rice.

Condemning the government for its decision, BJP State president K. Annamalai, in a statement, recalled the DMK’s poll promise of ₹4,000 per tonne in minimum support price for sugarcane. He said the government not only failed to keep the promise but also disappointed the sugarcane farmers who were hoping for bulk procurement from the government for distribution during the Pongal festival.

Referring to the complaints received last year over the poor quality of items provided as part of the Pongal gift hampers, he took a dig at the government by thanking it for doing away with the idea of such gift hampers this year.

He also sought an explanation from the government for mentioning ₹76 as the price for one kg each of sugar and rice to be distributed this year when, according to him, the two items were individually procured by the government for ₹31 and ₹21 per kg respectively.

Mr. Annamalai criticised the government for failing to implement its promise of distributing palm jaggery through fair price shops, and called for including one sugarcane and one kilogram of palm jaggery in the Pongal gift.

