Annamalai criticises Aavin’s move to sell packaged mineral water

May 21, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Sunday criticised Aavin’s plan to manufacture packaged mineral water in a commercial manner.

In a statement, he said when the previous AIADMK regime planned to sell water at an affordable price in 2014-15, the current Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had opposed the move.

Mr. Annamalai urged the DMK government to focus on measures to ensure clean drinking water supply to the public and avoid coming up with new schemes, which he alleged were to benefit members of the DMK.

