HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Annamalai criticises Aavin’s move to sell packaged mineral water

May 21, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Sunday criticised Aavin’s plan to manufacture packaged mineral water in a commercial manner.

In a statement, he said when the previous AIADMK regime planned to sell water at an affordable price in 2014-15, the current Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had opposed the move.

Mr. Annamalai urged the DMK government to focus on measures to ensure clean drinking water supply to the public and avoid coming up with new schemes, which he alleged were to benefit members of the DMK.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.