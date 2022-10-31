Annamalai counters T.N. police department’s statement

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Sunday rebutted a statement, issued by the Tamil Nadu Police Department, which accused him of spreading “false news” and trying to divert investigation in connection with the recent car blast in Coimbatore.

In a statement, Mr. Annamalai claimed that a specific intelligence alert was issued by the Union Home Ministry on suspects in the case. It was not a general advisory to all States and Union Territories, as mentioned in the statement issued by the police, he said. The alert had warned about possible attacks in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and said the State governments had to take precautionary measures. “Will the police deny it,” he asked.

The BJP leader pointed out that in July this year, a warning was given about Jameesha Mubin, who was killed in the blast that is suspected to have been triggered by an LPG cylinder. Despite that, he was not the State government and the intelligence did not put him under watch, he said. According to him, the head for the Intelligence Wing in Coimbatore was not appointed until September. He also raised a slew of questions to DGP C. Sylendra Babu.

He said one of the arrested persons, Firoz Ismail, had links with the Islamic State. He was arrested in the UAE and brought to India. After that, Ismail was staying in Coimbatore. “How did he escape from the watch of State Intelligence or Coimbatore police?” he asked.

He called for action without any compromise to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.