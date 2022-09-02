Annamalai counters Minister Ponmudy’s charges on drugs

K. Annamalai | Photo Credit: File photo

BJP State unit president K. Annamalai on Friday joined issue with DMK leader and Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy over the latter’s charge that the Centre was to be blamed for large-scale illicit movement of drugs and claimed that ganja sale was on the rise in Tamil Nadu.

In a social media post, Mr. Annamalai questioned how drugs were seized in Thoothukudi port, which had not been privatised. Listing several seizures of illicit drugs in the recent past, the BJP leader blamed the DMK government for it.

“The DMK should stop blaming the Centre for its own inefficiency. Let the DMK Ministers who run distilleries shut them down before advising others,” Mr. Annamalai said.