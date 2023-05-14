ADVERTISEMENT

Annamalai congratulates Congress on its victory in Karnataka Assembly election

May 14, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Thanks to the people of Karnataka for your love & support to BJP and Prime Minister Modi. We listen to your voice with humility, and we will continue to work hard to earn your trust!, tweeted K. Annamalai, BJP’s co-in-charge for the Karnataka Assembly polls.

The Hindu Bureau

K. Annamalai. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

K. Annamalai, BJP’s co-in-charge for the Karnataka Assembly polls on Sunday, May 14, congratulated Congress on its victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

“Congrats @INCKarnataka for getting the people’s mandate in Karnataka. Best wishes for them to deliver on their promises,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

“It was a great privilege to work along with @BJPKarnataka’s hardworking Karyakartas & leaders. You are truly inspiring & we will bounce back strongly,” Annamalai added.

Thanks to the people of Karnataka for your love & support to BJP and Prime Minister Modi. We listen to your voice with humility, and we will continue to work hard to earn your trust!, he said.

