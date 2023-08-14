Annamalai condoles the death of father and son, says ending one’s life was not a solution for anything

August 14, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Monday said he was deeply pained by the suicide of S. Jegadeshwaran, 19, over his failure in NEET and, later, his father P. Selvasekar, who could not cope up with his son’s loss.

He said students should understand that ending one’s life was not a solution for anything. He said examinations were a reality one had to face not only in schools but later as well in colleges and for employment in the government sector.

He said it was the responsibility of the parents to ensure that their children did not succumb to societal pressures.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that every child was uniquely talented and no one could take away the opportunity of another. He said children should not be compared with each other based on education or marks. He stressed the need for instilling positive thoughts in children and raising them as confident individuals.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT