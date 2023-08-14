ADVERTISEMENT

Annamalai condoles the death of father and son, says ending one’s life was not a solution for anything

August 14, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu BJP president stresses the need for instilling positive thoughts in children and raising them as confident individuals

The Hindu Bureau

K. Annamalai | Photo Credit: File photo

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Monday said he was deeply pained by the suicide of S. Jegadeshwaran, 19, over his failure in NEET and, later, his father P. Selvasekar, who could not cope up with his son’s loss.

He said students should understand that ending one’s life was not a solution for anything. He said examinations were a reality one had to face not only in schools but later as well in colleges and for employment in the government sector.

He said it was the responsibility of the parents to ensure that their children did not succumb to societal pressures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that every child was uniquely talented and no one could take away the opportunity of another. He said children should not be compared with each other based on education or marks. He stressed the need for instilling positive thoughts in children and raising them as confident individuals.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US