HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Annamalai condoles the death of father and son, says ending one’s life was not a solution for anything

Tamil Nadu BJP president stresses the need for instilling positive thoughts in children and raising them as confident individuals

August 14, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Annamalai

K. Annamalai | Photo Credit: File photo

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Monday said he was deeply pained by the suicide of S. Jegadeshwaran, 19, over his failure in NEET and, later, his father P. Selvasekar, who could not cope up with his son’s loss.

He said students should understand that ending one’s life was not a solution for anything. He said examinations were a reality one had to face not only in schools but later as well in colleges and for employment in the government sector.

He said it was the responsibility of the parents to ensure that their children did not succumb to societal pressures.

He added that every child was uniquely talented and no one could take away the opportunity of another. He said children should not be compared with each other based on education or marks. He stressed the need for instilling positive thoughts in children and raising them as confident individuals.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.