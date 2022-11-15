Annamalai condoles teen footballer’s death, demands ₹2 crore as compensation to the family

November 15, 2022 12:10 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The BJP leader said the medical negligence that resulted in the death was a sign of the “decay” in all the departments under the present government; AMMK’s Dhinakaran also condoled the death

The Hindu Bureau

K. Annamalai, BJP Tamil Nadu state president. File | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Tuesday condoled the death of 17-year-old footballer Priya and demanded that the State government pay ₹2 crore as compensation to her family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Annamalai, who said he was shocked by the girl’s tragic death, demanded that the doctors responsible for the negligence be suspended. [T.N. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian announced the suspension of two doctors on Tuesday].

Trending

  1. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  2. Stokes, Curran star as England win second ICC T20 World Cup
  3. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 people starting this week, reports New York Times
  4. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  5. Virginia campus shooting leaves three killed, two injured; manhunt continues

Contrary to the ₹10 lakh compensation offered by the State government, Mr. Annamalai demanded that ₹2 crore be released as compensation to the girl’s family along with a government job for one of her family members. He said it was sad that the Health Department in Tamil Nadu had also joined the list of other departments that are in “decay” due to the “incompetence” of the present government in Tamil Nadu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

AMMK condoles death

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said that he was deeply shocked and saddened by the death of the Priya. Expressing his condolences to her family, he said that the government should release financial compensation to the family. He urged the government to take adequate measures to ensure that such “unpardonable” incidents do not happen in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US