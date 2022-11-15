Annamalai condoles teen footballer’s death, demands ₹2 crore as compensation to the family

November 15, 2022 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Tuesday condoled the death of 17-year-old footballer Priya and demanded that the State government pay ₹2 crore as compensation to her family.

Mr. Annamalai, who said he was shocked by the girl’s tragic death, demanded that the doctors responsible for the negligence be suspended. [T.N. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian announced the suspension of two doctors on Tuesday].

Contrary to the ₹10 lakh compensation offered by the State government, Mr. Annamalai demanded that ₹2 crore be released as compensation to the girl’s family along with a government job for one of her family members. He said it was sad that the Health Department in Tamil Nadu had also joined the list of other departments that are in “decay” due to the “incompetence” of the present government in Tamil Nadu.

AMMK condoles death

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said that he was deeply shocked and saddened by the death of the Priya. Expressing his condolences to her family, he said that the government should release financial compensation to the family. He urged the government to take adequate measures to ensure that such “unpardonable” incidents do not happen in the future.