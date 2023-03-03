Annamalai condemns issues in TNPSC examinations

March 03, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Friday condemned the State government for the reported delays and the mix up in the question papers faced in many centres in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s Group II and Group IIA examinations.

He said it was shocking to see such an “indifferent attitude” from the State government towards many serious aspirants who were preparing for the examinations since a long time. Moreover, he alleged that the publishing of results of TNPSC Group IV examinations had been delayed inordinately despite assurance by the government that it would be released in February.

He further alleged the issues faced in the recent examinations was the result of all government work taking a backseat with the deployment of all ministers for campaigning in Erode (East) by-poll. Urging the government to apologise to the aspirants, he said that it should conduct a re-examination as demanded by the aspirants.