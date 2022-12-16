  1. EPaper
Annamalai condemns increase in price of Aavin products

The Tamil Nadu BJP president also thanked the Chief Minister for dropping the plan to acquire agricultural land in Annur

December 16, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai condemned the price increase. He said that this was the third increase in the prices of Aavin products and pointed out that the sale of its full cream milk (orange-coloured packets) had taken a hit after its price was increased last month.

He wondered whether the DMK government was planning to shut down Aavin by helping the private players through price rises.

Mr. Annamalai also thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for dropping the plan to acquire agricultural land for establishing an industrial complex at Annur in Coimbatore district. He said the decision was the result of the protests organised by the BJP along with the affected farmers.

